BEMIDJI -- Ryan Okerlund, clinical pharmacist and owner of Iverson Corner Drug in Bemidji, will be the featured speaker at the next Indivisible Bemidji meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

He will speak about the role of pharmacists, physicians, health insurance plans, and Pharmacy Benefit Managers and their effect on medication pricing in the U.S, a release said.

He has practiced pharmacy for 15 years, working as both a community pharmacist and hospital pharmacist, as well as abroad in Ireland. Working in such varied areas gives him a unique perspective on the current healthcare situation in relation to prescription medication, and pharmacy’s role in moving forward, the release said.

The public is invited to attend.