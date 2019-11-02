BEMIDJI -- Adventures in Lifelong Learning will present “Botswana travels: reflections from anemia to zebras” with Janet and Curtiss Hunt on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. with the presentation to follow from 10 to 11 a.m. and Q & A until 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

The Hunts will share experiences from nutritional consultations in 2016 and 2018, to learn if high rates of childhood anemia were due to iron deficiency, a release said.

Janet Hunt and Curtiss Hunt both worked in Grand Forks at the USDA Human Nutrition Research Center. Janet has a doctorate in Human Nutrition and Curtiss has a doctorate in Human Anatomy. They retired from USDA in late 2008, and moved to Vienna, Austria, where Janet worked another five years with the United Nations in the International Atomic Energy Agency as part of a small nutrition unit. They retired to their Bemidji area lake home in 2014 and travel as much as they can, the release said.