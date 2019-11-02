BEMIDJI -- The Friends of the Carnegie Library will host their seventh annual Winter Tea from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the newly restored Carnegie Library, 426 Bemidji Ave.

The guest speaker will be Cecelia Wattles McKeig, a noted Bemidji historian and author. She will give a presentation on “Christmas Celebrations of the Past.” There will also be tea and goodies, along with a silent auction. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and are available for purchase at the Tourist Information Center, at City Hall, or by contacting the Friends of the Carnegie at info@friendsofthecarnegie.org . Tickets are limited, so act fast.