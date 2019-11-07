CASS COUNTY -- The Cass County Economic Development Corporation and its Board of Directors recently honored the Pine River State Bank at its annual meeting held at the Leech Lake Event Center in Walker.

Founder Chuck Nelson, President Kirsten Eggena, and a host of Pine River State Bank employees and family were in attendance and accepted the second annual Legacy Business Award, a release said.

“Pine River State Bank embodies the essence of the Legacy Business Award,” Mike Paulus, executive director of the CCEDC, said in a release. “There is a history unique to the business; unique to the county. Pine River State Bank has been the engine that drives the city of Pine River forward. The bank is a job creator on numerous levels, and its sustained success is due to the grassroots philosophy. It’s a true community bank, and one with a long history of service.”

The CCEDC Board of Directors created specific criteria for the award before pinpointing eligible companies in the county, the release said. Criteria include: primary or original location in Cass County and currently doing business in the county, must have employees, must be established for a minimum of 30 years, and must be a supporting member of the CCEDC. Laura Hansen, CCEDC Board President, believes the Legacy Business Award honors a critical piece of a growing economy.

The award is about honoring the perseverance it takes to maintain a presence in a community. It’s about honoring a business that ensures a healthy local economy over a sustained period of time, the release said.

The CCEDC presents the Legacy Business Award annually at the Cass County Economic Development Corporation annual meeting.