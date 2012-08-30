ST. PAUL –- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development recently awarded $645,925 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota.

The funding awarded from DEED’s Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program will go to projects in Bagley and Fairmont.

Bagley was awarded $211,850 to assist with the construction of water and sewer main extensions in an industrial park. The extensions will allow Team Industries to invest $5 million on an expansion that will add 20 employees.

Fairmont was awarded $434,075 to assist with water and sewer lines and a street in a new 37 acre industrial park.

Under the program, DEED awards 50 percent of eligible capital costs for the qualifying public infrastructure projects.