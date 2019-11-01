BEMIDJI -- United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director Denae Alamano has been added to the organization's state level leadership.

According to a press release, Alamano will join 11 others on the United Way of Minnesota's Board of Directors. The board addresses executive and legislative affairs, training, planning and communications across the state.

"It's great to have Denae share her expertise statewide as we work together as a strong United Way Network," said Doris Pagelkpf, executive director of United Way of Minnesota, in a press release. "Denae has much to share, with the impactful and innovative work being done through her local leadership."

The state organization was created to maximize the benefit of a statewide organization for local United Ways, the release said, with priorities of sharing and exchanging best practices, successes, resources and management.

"I look forward to working with other area United Ways to find common issues and solutions that we can improve upon at a state and local level," Alamano said.

Members are able to serve up to two, three-year terms.