Navy veteran Daryl Carlson of Alvwood, Minn., was one of 40 people chosen to receive a free furnace through the Heat Up Minnesota program this fall. But he got more than that thanks to the generosity of a Bemidji company that partners with Lennox in the project.

Higgins Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration also threw in a new water heater after owner Charlie Ward made a preliminary visit to Carlson’s home. Ward inspected the entire area and determined that the old water heater also had to go.

“We’re just going to take care of Daryl here and make it right for him,” Ward said on Oct. 12 as he and nine co-workers completed the installation work. “He’ll have a really good high-end system that will be warm and safe from carbon monoxide emissions.”

The program began in 2011 when Lennox introduced the Heat Up Wisconsin. A year later, Minnesota joined the effort to provide new high-efficiency Lennox furnaces to a deserving person or family in need. Statewide, 40 households receive a new Lennox furnace free of charge thanks to Lennox Industries and the Minnesota dealers who are part of the effort. The unique part of the Heat Up Minnesota program is that the people receiving the new furnaces are nominated by friends, co-workers, neighbors and other caring individuals who recognize someone who may need a little help.

Lennox provides the furnace and Higgins Heating provides the supplies, parts and pieces needed to perform the install and professional workers from Higgins volunteer their time to perform the installation services.

“In 2018, 30 of the 40 recipients were in the metro area,” Ward said. “It’s great to be able to present a high-efficiency Lennox furnace and installation for a resident of our area.”

Carlson grew up on a farm near Hasty and Enfield in central Minnesota, graduated from Monticello High School in 1962, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September of the same year. He headed off to boot camp at San Diego. He later moved on to Naval Advance Flight Training, ready to deploy from the Aleutian Islands.

While home on leave in the summer of 1964, Daryl jumped right back into farm life with his parents, glad to be back helping with chores. Home less than 24 hours, he had an accident with a corn harvester that was new since he’d left home. The accident cost him his right wrist and hand.

“It happened so fast that I didn’t even realize my hand was gone,” Daryl said. Alone in a farm field at 6:30 a.m. as his dad handled the milking, he managed to make a tourniquet from his belt and make his way home. From the hospital in Monticello to the Veterans Administration hospital in the Twin Cities where he learned that he had two shattered bones and an infection, he was airlifted to the VA in Philadelphia, which became his home for the next few months. He went through multiple surgeries, including a bicep insert to attach muscle to facilitate an artificial arm with a hook, and later that year, he returned home with a 75% disability.

Daryl and his wife Bonnie had five children. He worked on farms and other jobs, eventually started doing carpentry and framing houses all summer with a team, then doing the inside work in the winter. At home he spent a lot of time calving and pelting with minks, coaching his kids in baseball and wrestling, and loving life with his family.

But tragedy struck again when Daryl and Bonnie’s eldest daughter was killed in a house fire right after the family moved to Alvwood, located about 14 miles east of Blackduck.

Bonnie Carlson passed away in 2016 after a long battle with COPD, cancer and heart problems.

In 2017 and 2018, Daryl was in for another battle of his own with bad circulation that eventually led to amputation of his left leg above the knee.

“I can’t get strong enough to use the prosthetic leg they made for me and I can’t take the stairs, but I’m determined to stay in my house and be independent,” Daryl said. “It’s hard to get outside in the winter but I want to keep on taking care of the animals and feeding the birds.”

Throughout all of this, Daryl also has been battling leukemia since 2006, but has been fortunate to have received what was initially an experimental medication that he’s now been on for 13 years and it’s still working. “I’m never sick, I feel good. I can hardly even tell anything is wrong.”

Carlson’s gratitude to the Higgins workers who donated their time to deliver and install the furnace and water heater was obvious.

“I knew that I was going to have to get a new furnace before winter,” he said, “and I was worried because the water heater was rough, too. Last year it got so cold in here that I had to wear my jacket inside. Then Higgins called and came out to see me and they told me I’d been chosen. It’s a heaven-sent deal. Charlie said that there would be absolutely no charge to me. No strings. No bill. Now I’ll have heat that will hold up to any kind of weather. I’m just so grateful.”