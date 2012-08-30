BAGLEY -- Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham had never received quite the same type of backlash as he did when he called Red Lake County the “absolute worst place to live in America” in 2015.

At the time, it seemed like a mundane enough story -- something to fill the news cycle during the quiet month of August when the U.S. Congress was on recess and Washington, D.C., was quiet.

As mundane as the story seemed to Ingraham, the feedback came quickly and in force. Though he didn’t know it then, that story would be the beginning of a turning point in his life, bringing him and his family from the East Coast to northern Minnesota.

Ingraham spoke in Bagley on Wednesday as part of the program Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning, telling the story about how that one article for The Washington Post eventually resulted in him moving to northern Minnesota. Ingraham’s wife, Briana, spoke at the same program in April, sharing her side of the family’s experience.

Ingraham also wrote a memoir about his move to Minnesota, titled “If you lived here, you’d be home by now.”

Though there may have been some bumps along the way, Ingraham spoke about how the family has come to view Minnesota as their new home.

“We are still there; we’re not going anywhere,” Ingraham said about Red Lake County. “It’s home now -- it’s where we live.”

Ingraham’s article that started his excursion into Minnesota was about a federal data set that compared all the counties in America, minus those in Hawaii and Alaska, against each other based on their natural amenities. It took into consideration factors such as temperature and scenery. As it turned out, Red Lake County came out in the very last place.

In the article, Ingraham made sure to include one of the county’s “fun facts” listed on its website -- it is the only county in America landlocked by just two other counties.

As soon as the article went live, though, the comments began rolling in. Minnesotans started to contact him online, rebutting his claim that northwest Minnesota was a bad place to live. Even U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., got in the action.

Something Ingraham noticed about the feedback, though, was that it was only coming from Minnesotans. There were plenty of other counties in other states that scored poorly in the ranking, but he didn’t receive any comments from the people who lived there.

One of the messages he received was from a man in Omaha, Neb. The man told Ingraham that he originally thought about criticizing the article’s portrayal of his home. But then, as he thought about it, he came to the conclusion that Omaha really was a “dump.”

“There was a very different reaction from the Minnesota people versus everyone else,” Ingraham said.

An invitation

A local man from Red Lake County invited Ingraham to come out and see the land that had scored so poorly in the article’s ranking. When he arrived, the local high school marching band and a handful of camera crews and other media were waiting there to meet him.

Ingraham may have returned to the East Coast with a new perception of northwestern Minnesota, but it wasn’t until a little while later that he thought about the possibility of moving.

His family was living in the Baltimore area of Maryland, and he was commuting 90 minutes one way every day to work. His family was trying to think of a new living arrangement, but it was his mother who eventually suggested the possibility of moving to Minnesota.

What may have started as an offhand suggestion soon snowballed into reality.

“The seed of an idea was planted,” Ingraham said. “Basically nine months after I wrote the original story, we were packing up a moving van and moving out of Maryland and (were) off to Minnesota.”

In the time since, Christopher and Briana Ingraham have made their home in Red Lake County with their sons. In Bagley on Wednesday, Ingraham shared a couple of the stories from his big move from the East Coast to middle America.

He spoke about how the local rumor mill and a seemingly stray cat catapulted him into a dispute with his new neighbor. He referenced a story about the time he ended up with crickets all over his home after he’d ordered them as food for the family’s pet lizard.

And, he spoke about how the notoriety from his family’s story resulted in an awkward conversation with his urologist once his doctor realized who Ingraham was during a physical exam.

But, he also spoke about how his family has begun to put down roots in the area. As an example, Briana now sits on the Red Lake Falls City Council.

“It’s weird to think (about how) as a result of one stupid, throw away line I wrote in a story four years ago, Briana is now making decisions that affect the future of this town in the middle of nowhere,” Ingraham said about Red Lake Falls.