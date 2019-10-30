Bemidji High School graduate Sam Benshoof had to settle for second place and $2,000 in his appearance on “Jeopardy” that aired Wednesday at NBC-TV.

Benshoof, 32, had the correct answer on Final Jeopardy, which brought his total to $10,200, but it wasn’t enough to unseat reigning champion Steve Moulds, who also answered correctly and finished with $31,601.

In the show’s signature banter between host Alex Trebek and the contestants, Benshoof told how as a kindergarten student in Bemidji he brought a plastic toy snake everywhere he went.

“I must have known that eventually I would need a good opener on Jeopardy,” he told Trebek.

Benshoof’s older brother, Galen, also finished second in his appearance on the show in 2012.