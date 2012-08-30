BEMIDJI -- The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the conference room at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. There will be a NAMI produced presentation about effective methods about how to contact your congressperson.

This topic is important regarding advocacy for support on mental health related legislation that impacts everyone in this area, a release said. These educational meetings are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Jim Aakhus at (218) 214-1681 or visit "NAMI - Northwoods/Beltrami" on Facebook.