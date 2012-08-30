BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Jaycees are expanding the First City of Lights on 2019.

According to a press release, the Jaycees plan to surpass 300,000 lights this holiday season, with an expansion of the project to Library Park. The expansion will mean Library Park will be decorated for the first time since the early 2000s.

Thanks to a combination of grants and title sponsors, the lights will be wrapped around several park trees and an illuminated archway will also be placed in the park, north of the Carnegie Library. The release also stated the expansion was made possible because of a donation from Sanford Health.

Additionally, the Jaycees have announced 40 snowflake decorations will be attached to downtown streetlights, thanks to a grant from the George W. Neilson Foundation.

The Jaycees began operating the First City of Lights in 2015, when the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce was looking fora new group to take the program over.

The Night We Light events and parade are set to take place Friday, Nov. 29.