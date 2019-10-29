10 years ago

October 30, 2009 -- “City as a Park” is considering adding a 20th neighborhood park to its register. Bemidji has 19 parks and approximately 205 acres of parkland or open space within the city limits. The city is considering a new neighborhood park to be located on 30th Street Northwest between Ridgeway Drive Northwest and Delton Avenue Northwest.

25 years ago

October 30, 1994 -- Beltrami County didn’t approve the state Wetlands Conservation Act, but the new law applies statewide. A conflict has emerged between two Lake Marquette landowners and the Beltrami Soil and Water Conservation District in which the landowners say they won't comply with a commissioner's order from the DNR to remove all but 400 square feet of fill soil.

50 years ago

October 30, 1969 -- Bill Schindelar of Solway needed a wheelbarrow to help him cart around his overgrown pumpkin that grew on their farm. The large gourd was one of 10, which the Schindelars grew in their garden. Bill thought the pumpkin might be carved up by his younger brother for Halloween, but decided it would make a good pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving instead.

100 years ago

October 30, 1919 -- Gen. F. W. Rhinow, Col. J. B. Woolnough, Maj. W. C. Garis and Maj. H. L. Grady, state and federal military officials were guests of the Bemidji Civic and Commerce Association. Brigadier Gen. Rhinow stated, "We have decided to give Bemidji an infantry unit and it will be necessary for every business man to stand behind it."