BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will hold Fall Evening Yoga from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Nov. 7 through 21, at the Carnegie Historic Library, 317 Fourth St. NW.

Each class will invite students to explore meditation, breathing exercises and yoga postures, a release said. The pace of the class is slow and steady with both standing and seated postures. Students are required to bring mats and are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing. Optional props: two yoga blocks and yoga strap. The class will be taught by Danielle Smith.