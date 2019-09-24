GONVICK -- The fall season of Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will conclude at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the with the Gonvick Community Center, 226 Elm St.

The topic will be “What to know about the opioid crisis.” The Opioid Crisis isn’t something that happens in “the city” it’s a real issue here in Clearwater and Polk Counties, the release said. Seth Tramm, an Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant with Sanford Health in Bagley,will review the basics of the crisis, statistics, what everyone needs to know, signs and symptoms of an overdose and what can be done.

For more information, contact Tamara Edevold, program coordinator at (218) 694-2856.