ST. PAUL -- MNsure's seven-week open enrollment period begins at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 23, officials said this week. Minnesotans can enroll, renew or change private health insurance through MNsure. Everyone enrolled during the open enrollment period will have an effective date of Jan. 1.

For anyone who may need help enrolling in coverage, MNsure has a statewide network of certified "assisters," who can help Minnesotans apply and enroll in person, over the phone or online, all free of charge, a release said. They also hold enrollment events in communities around the state. Find free help by visiting: www.mnsure.org/help/find-assister/index.jsp?utm_medium=email&utm_source=GovDelivery

MNsure's Contact Center will have expanded hours starting Nov. 1 of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday (and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays) and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Contact Center will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 1. MNsure's Contact Center can be reached at (651) 539-2099 or (855) 366-7873.

Minnesotans can check out MNsure's help form to see if their questions can be answered online. Additionally, beginning Nov. 1, MNsure enrollees will be able to log in to their account and easily adjust the amount of tax credits applied to their monthly premium, verify their enrollment or dis-enroll in coverage without having to make a phone call, the release said.

Use MNsure's customer service guide to find out who to contact with questions and concerns, and where to get information on common topics.

Individuals looking for coverage will need to wait to enroll in 2020 coverage until Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. More information can be found at MNsure.org.