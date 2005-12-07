ST. PAUL -- Water Gremlin LLC, recently hit with a historic fine by the state for polluting was shut down Monday, Oct. 28.

Officials ordered the White Bear Township company closed after learning that 12 children of employees have been exposed to lead, bought home accidentally.

“This is heartbreaking. It is unacceptable. And it is not the first time Water Gremlin has jeopardized the health of Minnesotans,” said Gov. Tim Walz, in a prepared statement.

In March, officials slapped the company with $7 million in penalties for 17 years of excessive pollution involving a carcinogenic industrial solvent.

The company manufactures lead products, including fishing sinkers and battery terminals, using the solvent TCE, or trichloroethylene.

The lead was discovered in the children Saturday. The investigation of Water Gremlin was jointly conducted by the state Department of Health and the Department of Labor and Industry.