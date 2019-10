BEMIDJI -- The city will hold indoor pickleball from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 5 through Dec. 17, at the National Guard Armory, 1430 23rd St. NW. There will be nets, balls and paddles for participants to use if they do not have their own. The cost is $10 per time or a punch card can be purchased for multiple days of play. For questions, call (218) 333-1857.