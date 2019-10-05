BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host author Christopher Ingraham as he presents his book “If you Lived here you’d be home now,” at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Grace Free Church, 703 Main Ave. N.

Ingraham made headlines when he wrote a national article declaring Red Lake County, Minnesota the “worst place to live in America.” When the community challenged him to visit their community, he flew to Minnesota for a surprising visit, a release said.

He will share the story of how, impressed by the locals’ warmth, humor and hospitality, he and his family decided to relocate to the town he had thought the worst in America, the release said. Books will be available for purchase after the program.

For more information, contact Tamara Edevold, at (218) 694-2856.