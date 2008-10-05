ST. PAUL -- Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove recently announced the recipients of Child Care Economic Development Grants. A total of $727,500 was awarded to 11 organizations throughout Minnesota to increase families’ access to quality child care.

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation, based in Bemidji, received $85,000.

“Too many families, particularly in Greater Minnesota, have no way to access child care that fits their needs,” Lt. Governor Flanagan said in a release. “We need nearly 80,000 additional child care slots statewide to meet Minnesota families’ needs. That’s why we’re making critical investments across the state to ensure all families can access quality child care.”

The community organizations receiving the grants will use the funds to help grow the capacity of existing child care providers or to encourage the startup of new child care businesses within their area. Grant funds can be used for staff training, facility modifications or improvements required for licensing, assistance with licensing or other regulatory requirements, and child care equipment from furniture to playground materials, the release said.

The State Fiscal Year 2020 Child Care Economic Development Grants are expected to create child care openings to serve 2,300 more children, the release said. A total of 75 percent of SFY 2020 funding is going to projects in Greater Minnesota.

State Fiscal Year 2020 Minnesota Child Care Economic Development Grant Recipients:

Centro Tyrone Guzman, Minneapolis, $85,000.

Northland Foundation, Duluth, $85,000.

Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Bemidji, $85,000.

Think Small, St. Paul, $85,000.

Lakes and Pines Community Action, Mora, $75,000.

Becker County, Becker County, $60,000.

City of New York Mills, New York Mills, $60,000.

Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA, Willmar, $50,000.

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Owatonna, $50,000.

West Central Initiative, Fergus Falls, $50,000.

Perspectives, Inc., St. Louis Park, $42,500.

Over the course of two previous rounds of Child Care Economic Development Grants, a total of $1 million in grants were awarded. To date, these grants have helped more than 160 existing and more than 80 new child care providers expand access to quality care, resulting in 2,131 additional child care slots available to Minnesota families, the release said.