BEMIDJI -- Mayor Rita Albrecht will be speaking at Adventures in Lifelong Learning on “Dispelling the myths of local government; the who, what, why, and how, in Bemidji” from 10 to 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

Albrecht will provide a citizens’ primer on Bemidji’s local government and delve into some of the challenges currently facing the city, a release said. She will answer questions, highlight significant successes, and share her insight on the future of this growing regional center, the release said. Refreshments will be served starting at 9:30 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own reusable coffee cup. Everyone is welcome to attend.