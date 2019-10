BEMIDJI -- Dog lovers dressed their pups up for some Halloween fun on Thursday night for the Bark 'N' Boo event put on by the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department at the Nymore Dog Park.

A total of 18 dogs were registered for the event. After the well-behaved hounds ran freely in the park, medals were awarded to the winners of the costume contest. Owners also received a small prize and treat bag for their pup.