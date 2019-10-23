The 32-year-old who now lives in St. Paul will appear on NBC-TV’s “Jeopardy” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, following in the footsteps of his older brother Galen, who was on the show in 2012.

Sam has tried two other times to land a spot on the game show. He finally got his chance this year. The show was taped in August, and Sam cannot divulge results before it is aired.

“It was an amazing experience,” Sam said. “I have been a fan of the show for a long time. We watched it as a family. We were always big on trivia. My dad loves to quiz my brother and me.”

Their parents, Paul and Jody, were able to attend both of their sons’ tapings at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif.

“I was probably more nervous when Galen went,” Jody said. “With Sam, we kind of knew what was going to happen. You’re hoping that they do well, because they want to do well. Still, I was nervous for Sam. I could feel myself clicking the little thing when he was trying to do it. We were nervous and eager for him to do well.”

The show features three contestants, and the winner advances to the next episode.

Galen did very well in his appearance. He was on top heading into Final Jeopardy, only to be edged out in the end.

“You just don’t know if you’re going to get a question you know,” Sam said. “Galen got an incredibly hard question and so he ended up losing because of that. I remember how he went on a roll during the Double Jeopardy round and put himself in a good position to win.”

That’s when Sam decided he wanted his own chance to get on the show.

To do so, you first need to excel on an online test in which 50 questions come at you in 10- to 15-second spurts. If you do well enough, you’re invited to an in-person audition. Sam made it that far in 2012 and 2015, going to auditions in Chicago and Atlanta.

“Those are even harder than the online test,” he said. “The questions fly by more quickly.” Then the contestants are paired in groups of three for a mock version of the game, followed by personal interviews. “That’s so they can get a sense of what your personality is like, if you are nervous, quiet,” Sam said. “They want to get somebody who is personable, is able to express themselves clearly and loudly, and is very comfortable and confident standing on that stage.”

After the audition, there is no feedback. “They tell you thanks for coming, you may get a call sometime within the next 18 months, or not,” Sam said. “They don’t tell you how you did. You just have to hope you did well.”

He didn’t get that call those first two times, but this year the letter arrived.

“I think after the first two experiences I had a pretty good idea of what they were looking for, what would make me a good contestant on the show,” he said.

Sam, who graduated from BHS in 2005 and earned an American Studies degree from Carleton College, is employed by RBC Wealth Management in Minneapolis in corporate communications. After college, he spent a year in Macedonia teaching English on a Fulbright Scholarship. He wrote travel stories for the Bemidji Pioneer during that year. He was a newspaper reporter at the Perham Focus and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, then worked in communications for the Minnesota Department of Corrections before joining RBC.