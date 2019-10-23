The United Way of Bemidji Area, in partnership with Bemidji Area Business Women and BSU, held the third annual Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast in BSU's Beaux Arts Ballroom. Sue Engel, Andrea Kingbird, Rita Albrecht, Joy Johnson and Ruth Sherman were this year's award recipients.

Women United is a group of community-minded women who provide the opportunities and support it takes to build successful lives through United Way’s building blocks of health, income, education, and basic needs, a release said. The women were nominated for bringing passion, expertise and resources needed to make an impact in the Bemidji community.

Andrea Kingbird gave a presentation about the progress on the new Northwoods Battered Women's shelter. The keynote speaker for the event was Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack, who highlighted women who have made a difference in the Bemidji area by giving of their time, talents and gifts.

Denae Alamano, executive director of the United Way of Bemidji Area, presented the awards to the recipients: