BEMIDJI -- Five area women were recognized Thursday morning during the Women United Tribute Award breakfast.
The United Way of Bemidji Area, in partnership with Bemidji Area Business Women and BSU, held the third annual Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast in BSU's Beaux Arts Ballroom. Sue Engel, Andrea Kingbird, Rita Albrecht, Joy Johnson and Ruth Sherman were this year's award recipients.
Women United is a group of community-minded women who provide the opportunities and support it takes to build successful lives through United Way’s building blocks of health, income, education, and basic needs, a release said. The women were nominated for bringing passion, expertise and resources needed to make an impact in the Bemidji community.
Andrea Kingbird gave a presentation about the progress on the new Northwoods Battered Women's shelter. The keynote speaker for the event was Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack, who highlighted women who have made a difference in the Bemidji area by giving of their time, talents and gifts.
Denae Alamano, executive director of the United Way of Bemidji Area, presented the awards to the recipients:
- Sue Engel is closely involved in the Boys and Girls Club, BSU athletics, Adult Day Services, Calvary Lutheran Church, United Way, Friends of the Bemidji Library, Bemidji Symphony Orchestra and more. "She has tirelessly helped on boards and committees of these organizations to support their growth," Alamano said.
- Andrea Kingbird, who is the executive director of the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter. "She has used her legal training to advocate for the shelter and navigate the legal system for her clients all while greatly improving the reputation of the shelter in all areas of the community," Alamano said.
- Rita Albrecht's career in planning includes working for the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, the city of Bemidji, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and her work as former regional planner for the Minnesota DNR, along with being our mayor. "All of this means that she has worked diligently to build relationships and find innovative solutions to complicated challenges for our extended community," Alamano said.
- Joy Johnson serves on the executive team for Sanford Health. "She has been a strong voice in improving the human condition, one of Sanford’s core values. Joy’s leadership qualities include connecting with people where they are, having a deep level of understanding, and developing and coaching others as leaders, " Alamano said.
- Ruth Sherman works with Bemidji Area Council of Nonprofits and Community Resource Connections. "She has been instrumental in helping the community see both the great work that nonprofits do to make Bemidji a better place and to see the plight of those less fortunate," Alamano said.