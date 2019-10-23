10 years ago

October 26, 2009 -- The Deb McCormick Olympic curling rink, which includes Bemidji’s Natalie Nicholson, recovered from an 0-2 start to finish second at the Grasshopper Women’s Masters meet at Zurich, Switzerland. The team won five straight matches to advance to the championship final where it fell to the German Olympic team 7-6 in an extra end.

25 years ago

October 26, 1994 -- The Beltrami County Board unanimously agreed to accept Sheriff Dwight Stewart's resignation. Stewart will retire as sheriff and become police chief of North St. Paul. The board is required by law to appoint an interim sheriff to serve out Stewart's term, which expires at the end of the year, according to Beltrami County Attorney Tim Faver.

50 years ago

October 26, 1969 -- Plans for hospital expansion straight east of the present building across Dewey Avenue were discussed. Acquisition of the land, including Baker Park, was brought before the council, because the city owns the land Sid Erickson assessed at $19,625 and hospital officials received a vote of confidence from the council on a $17,750 figure.

100 years ago

October 26, 1919 -- Thomas Swinson of Bemidji, district census supervisor, will hold an examination in the courtroom of the Beltrami County Courthouse, when candidates for census enumerators will be given their test for qualification as such.