ST. PAUL — Girls soccer players from Como Park Senior High were the targets of racial slurs during a playoff loss at Mahtomedi High School last week, according to St. Paul parents.

Francisco Armenta, whose daughter plays for Como, said around 10 boys cheering for Mahtomedi were taunting the St. Paul players, many of whom are Asian-American.

“They would call them like Asian food names, stuff like that,” he said.

Players also were told to go back to their countries, he said.

Armenta, who was born in Mexico, said his daughter told him about the jeers after the game.

“She was kind of mad,” he said. “They got a pretty good team and they don’t need to say anything of that stuff. They dominated us but there was no need for the name-calling or ‘going back to your country’ stuff.”

Mahtomedi school officials said in response to Como Park parents’ complaints that they are investigating and do not condone the behavior.

“We share in their sadness, anger, and frustration about alleged behavioral activities at the October 15 soccer game and in their belief that players from both teams should play in an environment free from discrimination and that racial harassment is not tolerated on or off the field,” Aaron Forsythe, associate principal of athletics and activities at Mahtomedi, said in a statement. “We do not stand for the behavior identified in their letter.”

Como Park parents also filed a complaint with the Minnesota State High School League. Calls to the league’s office Tuesday, Oct. 22, were not immediately returned.

Mahtomedi said they are taking the complaint seriously.

“We … do not tolerate racial harassment on or off the fields at Mahtomedi Public Schools,” Forsythe said. “We want all students to feel joy while pursuing their passions and we believe that places like school and the soccer field should be free from harassment and bullying and we won’t tolerate anything else.”