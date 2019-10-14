BEMIDJI -- A Spooktacular Halloween Zumba peanut butter drive will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Knockout Fit Club, 1008 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Admission is a jar of peanut butter. For every jar an attendee brings, they will get a raffle ticket to win some sweet prizes, a release said. All donations will go to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Because of its nutritional value, long shelf life, popularity and versatility, peanut butter is an essential food item to donate, the release said.

Costumes are encouraged but not required, the event is open to everyone ages 12 and older.