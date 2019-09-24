Just before 4 p.m., a report came in that two bald eagles that had been fighting were tangled and lying in the middle of 133rd Street near the intersection of Gardenview Drive.

“This is the first time in my career,” Capt. Nick Francis said about the situation. The department has had its share of animal calls in the past, such as a recent buck caught in a soccer net, but never tangled eagles.

Community Service Officer Alex Wagner arrived on scene first and could not approach the eagles, which were still flapping and struggling on the secluded, wooded road.

Francis arrived about 15 minutes later and the eagles were spent. The two made a plan to put on gloves and throw a couple of garments over them and try to untangle their talons.

But, as they moved in to execute the plan, the eagles freed themselves, Francis said. One flew away immediately and the other got its bearings and flew off, too.

Francis said the department doesn’t claim to be experts in wildlife rescues, but sometimes it comes with the job.

“You live in a community that has a lot of wildlife in it, you end up by default having to learn how to do some of this,” Francis said.