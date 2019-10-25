BEMIDJI -- You could say that gardening and selling produce is in the blood of Jeff and Jacki Molnar. And they’ve passed it on to their six children to keep the legacy alive.

The Molnars farm 90 acres of land about 15 miles northwest of Bemidji. They’ve been selling their produce at farmers markets in the area for 33 years. Both recall getting a taste of the trade at the feet of their grandmothers, albeit a thousand miles apart.

Jeff and Jacki met as students at Bemidji State University in the late 1970s. Jeff came from suburban Detroit to play basketball for the Beavers. Jacki came from Mora, Minn., to prepare for a teaching career. They eventually married, and raised their six children on the farm. All six still live in the area.

Jeff remembers helping his grandmother in her garden outside Detroit. “She taught me how to grow cantaloupe and tomatoes to sell at a roadside stand,” he said. “She let me taste them and buff them up in the morning when we picked them and got them ready for market.”

Jacki said her grandmother, who emigrated from Czechoslovakia and homesteaded in North Dakota, helped the family survive the Great Depression by selling produce from her garden. “She was an amazing gardener,” Jacki said. “She saved her own tomato seeds to plant. So I kind of feel like I have a connection with her in the garden.”

Jeff’s road to Bemidji was a rocky one. At 6-feet-4, he was a high school basketball star in the Detroit area. He enrolled at Western Michigan University in 1975, but left after one semester because of academic troubles and switched to Wayne County Community College. It was after the basketball season ended that he got a call from Dave Hutchins, head coach at Bemidji State.

“I came here in the summer (of 1976) for a tryout,” Molnar said. That included some two-on-two games with BSU players like Steve Vogel and Don Hubbell, both of whom played on Bemidji’s 1974 state high school championship team.

Hutchins was impressed with Molnar’s good hands and aggressive style. Jeff played three seasons for the Beavers, and was named co-captain of the team his senior year. After dropping out in his first semester of college, he made the dean’s list at BSU.

“My mom couldn’t believe it when he sent her that letter,” he said. “I had trouble at colleges, not studying and not working at it. Then I met Jacki and that’s been a blessing to me, because she was a good student and a good influence on my life.”

Basketball teammate Vogel was another good influence.

“Steve was an academic all-American two years in a row,” Molnar said. “Coach Hutchins had me room with him on the away trips. He was kind of a mentor because he was older than me. He would study all day. His studies were important to him. Not only did he do that, but he read the Bible. He would crack it open at any time of the day and read it as if he was studying. When I saw him do that, I picked one up. And I took it to heart, and it changed my whole life. I said, ‘Look at Steve, he’s not doing anything wrong. He looks like he’s pretty much on top of it. He’s in control of what he needs to be in control of.’ And I was coming from a place that wasn’t so much like that. Reading the Bible affected my spiritual life, it calmed me down.”

Jeff, 63, majored in social work and psychology. His first job out of college was at a group home in the Bemidji area. He later worked for First National Bank Bemidji, managed the Occupational Development Center in Bemidji, and returned to managing a group home. Since 2013, he has been a special education paraprofessional at Bemidji High School.

Jacki homeschooled their six children through their eighth-grade years, after which they all went to Bemidji High School. She now works as a paraprofessional at Lincoln Elementary.

Before and after work, and especially during the summer months, the farm and gardens keep Jeff and Jacki very busy.

“I always wanted to live on a farm,” said Jacki, 61. “My parents both came from farms. So it’s kind of been my legacy. It’s a lot of work, but I got to work alongside my kids, which I really loved, and I think it was good for them. They helped in the garden, they helped at the markets.”

One who is still helping in the garden and markets is daughter Danielle, 36. In addition to her full-time job at Harmony Foods Co-op, she works about 30 hours a week from June through October on the farm and at markets.

“I started coming to the farmers markets with Dad when I was about 5 years old,” Danielle said. “I’d wear the money pouch. I wasn’t very good at counting or making change. The customers got what they needed, but he would kind of wander off and leave us at the table. I guess you could say I got a really early start at customer service, learning the business of product for money, talking to customers, being friendly … and math.”

“Danielle is a trooper,” Jeff said. “She’s been washing carrots for me this year. Carrots are the most difficult vegetable to clean. We try to do a good job on the cleanliness and the quality of what we sell. There is a lot of prep work before we go to market.”

The Molnar farm is not certified as organic, but Jeff said they have not used chemicals on their gardens in the 35 years they’ve lived there.

“That’s why you do see a share of weeds out there,” he said. “But that tells you that we’re not spraying. The quality of food is something that we’ve always prided ourselves on. We want to make sure that you’re eating the best that you can get, the same thing that we’d want to eat.”