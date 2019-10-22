10 years ago

October 23, 2009 -- The H1N1 flu virus has school, county and medical officials in the Bemidji area working to keep up “business as usual” in spite of student and staff shortages. Despite higher numbers of flu-like illnesses being reported in the area, the protocol remains the same: if you’re sick, stay home and avoid contact with other people.

25 years ago

October 23, 1994 -- Bemidji schools Superintendent Wayne Haugen, Bemidji State University President Jim Bensen and Ray Cross, chief executive officer and president of Northwest Technical College-Bemidji, announced a legacy gift of $888,000, due to the generosity of Fred and Ray Breen, two Bemidji brothers’ who gifted their estates to the three education institutions.

50 years ago

October 23, 1969 -- Gary Sargent will be set to start at right halfback in the big homecoming game with Brainerd on the BSC gridiron. This will be the last home action for seniors Bob Howe, Don Berry, Steve Haraldson, Scott Staples, Jack Brooks, Dan Ward, Dave Hose and Mike Brottlien. Many of these boys will seek positions on winter sports teams in a couple of weeks.

100 years ago

October 23, 1919 -- Forrest Halgren, William Klein and J. L. George motored to the Twin Cities, returning last evening They report roads in good condition, with the exception of the stretch between Itasca Park and the Beltrami County line.