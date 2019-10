BEMIDJI -- Bemidji High School Girls Hockey will hold a fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Lazy Jacks, 6735 Fairgrounds Rd. NW. There will be a barbecue meal with dessert and a beverage, along with a silent auction and a raffle for three $50 Stittsworth Meats gift cards. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased ahead of time from hockey players or at the door.