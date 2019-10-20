BEMIDJI -- Is there anything more unsettling than a hotel? Thousands of bodies have slept in the same bed you’re sleeping, and some of them never checked out.

And this year, the Bemidji Jaycees are playing on that hotel creep factor theme with their Halloween attraction "CarnEvil: Haunted Hotel."

“The hotel theme is really great because we haven’t really seen anything like it around here, and it works really well because, as we all know, old scary buildings can be quite creepy,” Eva Fisher, a chairwoman of CarnEvil, said.

In past years, the attraction’s theme ranged from scary clowns to a freaky carnival sideshow. But with Minnesota weather affecting the outdoor show, it was moved indoors this year.

“It’s been super awesome having it inside this year. The last few years it was over by the grandstands, and weather is completely unpredictable,” Fisher said. “ We have a really controlled environment behind the scenes and in the waiting area now, so people don’t have to stand outside in the elements. It’s proven to be really beneficial.”

Although Fisher didn’t want to give away too many spoilers about the goings-on within the attraction, she said returning attendees will notice a change to CarnEvil.

“It’s different than what we’ve done before because it’s very interactive, and there are quite a few places within the haunted house that you really get to engage with the actors,” Fisher said. “We recommend that you do it in order to get the best experience out of your trip through the haunted house.”

With positive community feedback along with Halloween next week, Fisher anticipates the closing weekend, Oct. 25 and 26, of CarnEvil will appeal to many.

“We like to always state that everyone’s scare level is different, so while some people might not get scared at what we think they will, others tend to freak out from things we didn’t know would scare them,” Fisher said. “So bring your friends and just have fun.”

If you go:

What: CarnEvil: Haunted Hotel

Where: Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Rd NW

In the 4-H building

When: Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Admission: $10 per person

Cash or credit accepted

Recommended for adults only



