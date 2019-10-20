BEMIDJI -- The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Expired, unwanted and unused prescription medication can be brought to the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center, 613 Minnesota Ave., in Bemidji.

A red collection box will be located in lobby where the prescriptions can be securely and anonymously left.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day initiative addresses a critical public safety and public health issue, a release said. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States continue to be alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, the release said.

Now in its ninth year, the DEA has collected a total of nearly 11 million pounds (more than 5,400 tons) of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications through its Take Back Day events. This weekend, approximately 6,000 collection sites manned by nearly 5,000 partner law enforcement agencies will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

The public can find a nearby collection sites at www.DEATakeBack.com or by calling (800) 882-9539. (DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.)

The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force covers Beltrami County, Hubbard County, Cass County, Koochiching County, Mahnomen County, the cities of Bemidji, Park Rapids, International Falls along with the Leech Lake and White Earth reservations.