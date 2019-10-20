BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Brewing will hold a Community Pint Night from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Bemidji Brewing Taproom, 211 America Ave. NW. Headwaters Science Center staff will showcase their scientific expertise with a "combustion" demo, a release said. The Headwaters Science Center will receive $1 from every beverage purchased between 4 and 7 p.m. to support the mission of the HSC. One demo will take place at 5 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m. All pints will be served in HSC commemorative beakers, available for purchase at Bemidji Brew during Pint Night, the release said.