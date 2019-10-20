FOSSTON -- Jane Skinner Peck will present “Votes for Women, Ja!” at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Fosston Library and Arts Center, 403 Foss Ave. N. “Votes for Women, Ja!” is a one-woman theatrical presentation and lecture tracing the pivotal contributions of Nordic immigrant suffragists to voting rights in Minnesota.

Peck is a choreographer, historian, writer, and professor, whose own female Norwegian ancestors were involved in the struggle, a release said. Through ragtime dance, acting, slides, and story, audience members will be introduced to the development of feminine power and organizational skills in Nordic grandmothers as they fought for Minnesota women’s suffrage and other social needs, the release said. These stories form a unique chapter of Minnesota history and lift the lid off the quiet Nordic grandma image, the release said.