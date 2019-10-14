CASS LAKE -- The Chippewa National Forest invites members of the public to a free cup of coffee at its October “Coffee with a Cop” event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at the historic Forest Supervisor’s office, 200 Ash Ave. Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for community members and visitors to meet Kent Ledermann, Forest Law Enforcement Officer, ask questions and learn more about their work on the forest, a release said.
Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity to break down the barriers between officers and the citizens they serve and helps build relationships. It allows people to interact with local law enforcement in a friendly, relaxed environment, the release said. For questions or more information, call (218) 335-8600.