CASS LAKE -- The Chippewa National Forest invites members of the public to a free cup of coffee at its October “Coffee with a Cop” event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at the historic Forest Supervisor’s office, 200 Ash Ave. Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for community members and visitors to meet Kent Ledermann, Forest Law Enforcement Officer, ask questions and learn more about their work on the forest, a release said.