Lounsbury is an author and public speaker with seven books and 34 short stories published in the United States and Japan. She did an enormous amount of research on the depression era, hobos, and the CCC camps for her historical novel, “A Hobo’s Wish,” a release said. Lounsbury has received several writing awards, including the 1998 Guideposts Writers Contest and first place in the inspirational category of the 2002 Writer’s Digest Writing Competition. She will have books available for sale after the program. NELL programs are free and open to all ages. For more information, contact Tamara Edevold at (218) 694-2856.