BEMIDJI -- Adventures in Lifelong Learning will present "Experiencing the Baltic's Through Music" from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW. The BSU choir and conductor Dwight Jelik traveled to Estonia in May of 2018, and will share their stories about concerts and travels that were a part of this life-changing trip, a release said. Students experienced one of the most impactful singing traditions in history and heard first-hand accounts of Estonians singing for freedom from the Soviet Union,the release said. Doors open at 9:30 with refreshments served. There will be time for questions following the program. Everyone is welcome to attend.