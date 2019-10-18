BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji CEC Theater will host Movie Days for United Way Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20, featuring the movie, “Ugly Dolls.” It is an animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most, a release said. All tickets are $4 and show times are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Proceeds go to support the United Way of Bemidji Area, the release said.