BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative invites the public to a screening of the independent film “No Small Matter” from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Bemidji High School Lumberjack Room.

“No Small Matter” is the first feature documentary to explore the most overlooked, underestimated and powerful force for good in America today: early childhood development and education, a release said.

Co-hosted by the Minnesota Prenatal to Three Coalition, the screening will be followed by a community discussion about the barriers, challenges, and policies that often prevent adequate investment in our youngest learners, and ultimately, the future, the release said.

The group will also reflect on the film and discuss how as a community, some of these issues can be addressed in looking for possible solutions, the release said. Register online by Oct. 21 by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/no-small-matter-documentary-community-showing-tickets-74747045425.