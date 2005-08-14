Treat Street annual Halloween celebration

BEMIDJI -- Treat Street will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Gene Dillon Elementary, 3795 Division St. There will be free candy, games and more, a release said. The event is for children 12 and younger, they must be with parent or guardian and have ticket to participate. Everyone is asked to bring a canned good donation for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Pick up free tickets at the following sponsor locations:

Applebee's Grill + Bar

Bemidji Veterinary Hospital

Gym Bin

Marketplace Foods

McDonald's (both locations)

The Party Store

Pepsi/Nei Bottling

Raphael's Bakery

Red Lake Nation Boys & Girls Club

Sintec Audio

Walmart Bemidji

Valvoline Instant Oil Change (both locations)

Choice Therapy to host Halloween party

BEMIDJI -- Choice Therapy will hold a Halloween party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Choice Therapy, 3835 Supreme Court NW, Suite 2. It’s a Halloween party for children of all ages, attending with adult supervision to celebrate with fun games and activities, candy, prizes and refreshments, a release said. Attendees will have a chance to win a StayCation valued at $318, it includes a one-night stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites, a $50 gift certificate to Green Mill and six tubing passes to Buena Vista Ski Area, the release said. For more information, call (218) 444-8280.

NTC to host Halloween Fun Street

BEMIDJI -- Northwest Technical College will host Halloween Fun Street from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the school, 905 Grant Ave. SE. Fun Street is a free event open to the community, providing a warm, safe environment with games, activities, trick or treating and fun for children of all ages, a release said.

Boofest Halloween celebration at HSC

BEMIDJI -- Hosted by the headwaters Science Center, Boofest is an activity-based family oriented Halloween party. The party will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Science Center, 413 Beltrami Ave. NW. Upstairs there will be carnival games and downstairs the exhibit floor is open free of charge during Boofest hours. Try the pumpkin ring toss, make some slime, bob for donuts or win a treat on the witches walk, a release said.

BSU to host Trick-or-Treat in the Dorms

BEMIDJI -- BSU will have trick-or-treating in the dorms from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, in Oak, Pine, Tamarack, Linden, and Birch halls. This event is free and welcoming for families and children of all ages. There will be lots of free candy and fun games for everyone to play, a release said. More information and maps will be provided at all the front desks of the participating buildings.

Howl-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt in Walker

WALKER -- Forest visitors are invited to join the Chippewa National Forest for their 11th annual Howl-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Shingobee Hills, located six miles south of Walker off of Highway 34. Watch for signs at the Shingobee Hills Recreation Area.

Forest employees will be on hand to help visitors celebrate National Bat Week and complete a scavenger hunt along the short trail at the base of the popular Shingobee sledding hill, a release said. Visitors can park at the top of the hill and either hike down the sledding hill or take a marked trail to the historic Shingobee chalet.

Once at the chalet, families can pick up their scavenger hunt cards and follow a quarter-mile pumpkin-lantern trail down the hill to find six bat trivia stations along with a number of familiar night critters hidden along the way, the release said. Back at the chalet, everyone can warm up with hot chocolate or toast marshmallows around the campfire.

Children are encouraged to wear wildlife costumes, especially bat costumes to celebrate National Bat Week, but no scary costumes, the release said.

Visitors should bring warm clothes and a flashlight along to hike the trail to the chalet. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled. Check the Forest Facebook or Twitter pages for weather-related updates. For more information, call the Walker Ranger District at (218) 547-1044.

First City Squares to hold Halloween dance

BEMIDJI -- First City Squares will hold a Halloween-themed dance from 2 to 4:30 p.m.on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW. The caller will be Charlie Huhtala. A potluck supper will be served after the dance. All dancers and spectators are welcome.

'Bark N Boo' event at Nymore Dog Park

BEMIDJI -- Celebrate Halloween this year with your dog and the Parks and Recreation Department from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Nymore Dog Park, 625 Miles Ave. SE. Bring your pup all dressed up for some Halloween fun, a release said. There will be a doggie costume contest at 5:30 p.m., along with games, prizes and a treat bag. Cost is $6 per dog. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or (218) 333-1859.

Boo Bash Halloween Dance set for Oct. 25

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will hold a Boo Bash Halloween Dance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Everyone is invited to come dressed in costume. There will be dancing, dinner, and Halloween crafts, a release said. This is a family friendly event so attendees are asked to make sure their outfits are not too scary, the release said. There will also be a costume contest with prizes. Must pre-register to attend. Cost is $23 per participant, free for children under four.

For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.

Halloween events at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI -- The following events are set for the week of Halloween at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Rd. NE:

Creepy Crawlies from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Learn about some of the creepy, crawly creatures living at Lake Bemidji State Park and go on a storytelling adventure walk. Meet in the Visitor Center and dress for the weather. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Spooky Candlelight Hike from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Wear a favorite Halloween costume and take a not-too-spooky, child-friendly candlelight hike along the Rocky Point Interpretive Trail loop. A portion of the Rocky Point Trail is wide and paved and the other portion in the woods is unpaved, uneven and narrow. There will be children's activities and refreshments in the Visitor Center before or after your hike.

Boo Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk Oct. 26

BEMIDJI -- The annual Boo Dash 5k Fun Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at City Park on the Montebello Ski Trail. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m.

Costumes are strongly encouraged. Pre-registration cost is $15, and $20 on race day. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1859.

Sanford to hold Boo to the Flu event

BEMIDJI -- Sanford invites the public to join them for flu shots and Halloween fun from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the Sanford Children’s Clinic, 1611 Anne St. NW.

Keep the family protected this season by saying “Boo to the Flu” with a flu vaccination and some spooky good fun, a release said. Costumes are welcome as attendees discover what excitement lurks in the clinic. Call (218) 333-4710 to make an appointment. Vaccines available to children ages 6 months to 18 years old and parents.

There will be a mini pumpkin patch, Sanford Children’s treat bags for the first 300 children, a coloring station and a Halloween fun, the release said.

The Children’s Clinic will be closed from 2 to 6 p.m. for the event.

Trunk or Treat at the United Methodist Church

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji United Methodist Church is holding its annual “Trunk or Treat” event 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, at the church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Church members will decorate their cars and hand out treats as a safe and fun way for children to celebrate the holiday. Chili will also be served. The event is free and open to the public.





To send in your Halloween event, email news@bemidjipioneer.com.