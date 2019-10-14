PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Lonnie Dupre: "Climbing Denali," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Park Theatre, 107 Main Ave. S

Dupre was born in 1961 and raised on a Minnesota farm and now lives in Grand Marais. He is descended on his mother's side from Jacques Cartier, the French explorer and founder of Quebec, a release said.

Dupre accomplished the first solo winter ascent of Alaska's Mt. Denali (20,340 feet) in January. He completed the first west-to-east, 3,000-mile winter crossing of Canada's famed Northwest Passage by dog team. He achieved the first circumnavigation of Greenland, a 6,500-mile, all non-motorized journey by kayak and dog team.

Awards include National Geographic's "Best of Adventure," the Scott Pearlman Award, and Polartec Challenge Award, the release said. He has appeared on CNN, the Discovery Channel, and CBS, and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe, Wired Magazine, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and Scientific American.

The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.