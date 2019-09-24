BEMIDJI -- Moore Engineering recently announced the opening of their new office at 208 Fourth St. NW in downtown Bemidji. This downtown location will provide a convenient and more visible presence for those in the north central and northwest parts of the state, a release said.

“We are excited to become part of the Bemidji community and region,” Moore President Kevin Bucholz, said in the release. “We look forward to a long relationship built on trust and commitment. We encourage our employee owners to get involved and to give back to the communities where we live and work.”

Moore Engineering features areas of transportation, municipal, water resources, along with a newly formed environmental group.