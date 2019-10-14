BEMIDJI -- In partnership with Bemidji Area Business Women and BSU, the United Way of Bemidji Area invites the community to participate in its third annual Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, in BSU's Beaux Arts Ballroom, 1500 Birchmont Drive NE. Doors will open at 8 a.m.

Women United is a group of community-minded women who provide the opportunities and support it takes to build successful lives through United Way’s building blocks of Health, Income, Education, and Basic Needs, a release said. Awards will be given to nominated women who bring passion, expertise and resources needed to make an impact in the Bemidji community, the release said.

The event will highlight women who have made a difference in the Bemidji area by giving of their time, talents, and/or gifts. Kay Mack, Beltrami County Administrator, will be the keynote speaker. All community members are encouraged to nominate a deserving woman in the Bemidji area, the release said. Men and women are encouraged to attend.

Tickets are $20 each or a full table of eight can be purchased for $160 in advance at Lueken’s North or South, or online at UnitedWayBemidji.org/Women-United.

The Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast is sponsored by First National Bank Bemidji, Sanford Health, Amity Graphics, Paul Bunyan Communications, Hill’s Plumbing and Heating, We Love Messes, Bemidji Area Business Women and Bemidji State University.

For more information, visit www.UnitedWayBemidji.org or call the United Way office at (218) 444-8929.