BEMIDJI -- This year's annual Treat Street celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Gene Dillon Elementary, 3795 Division St. There will be free candy, games and more, a release said. The event is for children 12 and younger, they must be with parent or guardian and have ticket to participate. Everyone is asked to bring a canned good donation for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Pick up free tickets at the following sponsor locations: