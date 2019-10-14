BEMIDJI -- This year's annual Treat Street celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Gene Dillon Elementary, 3795 Division St. There will be free candy, games and more, a release said. The event is for children 12 and younger, they must be with parent or guardian and have ticket to participate. Everyone is asked to bring a canned good donation for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Pick up free tickets at the following sponsor locations:

  • Applebee's Grill and Bar

  • Bemidji Veterinary Hospital

  • Gym Bin

  • Marketplace Foods

  • McDonald's (both locations)

  • The Party Store

  • Pepsi/Nei Bottling

  • Raphael's Bakery

  • Red Lake Nation Boys and Girls Club

  • Sintec Audio

  • Walmart Bemidji

  • Valvoline Instant Oil Change (both locations)