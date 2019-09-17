CASS LAKE -- A Legacy Wellness Clinic will be held for pets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Cass Lake Clinic, 417 Maple Ave. NE.

Services are $15 and include a wellness exam and vaccinations (Parvo/Distemper/Rabies). The clinic is open to those living within the borders of the Leech Lake Reservation or who are enrolled Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe members. Bring state or tribal ID to prove eligibility. Limit of two pets per address.

If anyone has a pet the would like to surrender, bring them after 10 a.m. to the clinic at 417 Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.