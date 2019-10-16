BEMIDJI -- “Wojo’s Rodeo Circuit Finals” presented by Enbridge, will be coming to the Sanford Center arena at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

Cowboys and cowgirls from northern Minnesota will be competing in 11 events including: Bull Riding, Junior Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, Junior Barrel Racing, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Team Roping, Calf Roping, Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling and Mini Bronc Riding. Qualified contestants will be competing for prize money, buckles, and point awards, a release said.

Wojo’s Rodeo is owned and operated by Keith and Dana Wojo of Greenbush. They also own and operate Wojo’s Horse Training. Wojo’s Rodeo strives to promote the sport of rodeo in a family friendly environment where ages of all competitors male and female can compete, the release said.