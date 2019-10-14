10 years ago

October 16, 2009 -- The Bemidji High boys soccer team is Section 8A semifinals bound. Playing one of their finest games in a 21-year history, the Jacks used headers by Max Hazelton and Rylee Curb to take a 2-0 lead into the final four minutes of play and a breakaway goal by Curb to cement the win. Only the second time Bemidji won twice in postseason play since 2007.

25 years ago

October 16, 1994 -- In the remote Paul Bunyan State Forest, a hill snagged an airplane, killing two North Dakota men and left a jagged scar through the trees. “They had plenty of fuel, they just got trapped between the high terrain and low ceiling. They didn't realize the terrain was so high," according to Jim Johnson, mission coordinator for the Minnesota Civil Air Patrol.

50 years ago

October 16, 1969 -- Bemidji lost one of its largest industries last night when fire completely destroyed the assembly plant of the Bemidji Boat Co., Inc., manufacturers of Core Craft canoes and boats and hoods for Arctic Cat snowmobiles. Damages were set roughly at $100,000 by Harold Vogel, who, with his brother, Dave, owns the company.

100 years ago

October 16, 1919 -- The Red Cross Committee of Nursing Activities met in County Superintendent McGhee’s office. After examining the records of the county and community nurse, Miss May MacGregor, and hearing reports made by various members on work done by her, the committee unanimously voted to increase her salary from $100 to $125 a month.