WASHINGTON -- The Leech Lake Tribal College will receive a grant of $80,750 for new information technology, library and security equipment, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., announced Tuesday.

The grant is from the United States Department of Agriculture.

“I am incredibly happy to announce that the USDA has decided to make this significant investment in the Leech Lake Tribal College. This educational institution plays a vital role in the Leech Lake community, so I look forward to seeing the money help build state-of-the-art facilities to prepare native students for the workforce as well as help preserve the Anishinaabe language, culture, and traditions,” Stauber said in a news release.

Stauber represents Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District in the House of Representatives. Among others, the Eighth District includes Cass County and portions of Beltrami County.