First City Squares to hold Halloween dance

BEMIDJI -- First City Squares will hold a Halloween-themed dance from 2 to 4:30 p.m.on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW. The caller will be Charlie Huhtala. A potluck supper will be served after the dance. All dancers and spectators are welcome.

‘Bark N Boo’ event at Nymore Dog Park

BEMIDJI -- Celebrate Halloween this year with your dog and the Parks and Recreation Department from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Nymore Dog Park, 625 Miles Ave. SE. Bring your pup all dressed up for some Halloween fun, a release said. There will be a doggie costume contest at 5:30 p.m., along with games, prizes and a treat bag. Cost is $6 per dog. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or (218) 333-1859.

Boo Bash Halloween Dance set for Oct. 25

BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will hold a Boo Bash Halloween Dance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Everyone is invited to come dressed in costume. There will be dancing, dinner, and Halloween crafts, a release said. This is a family friendly event so attendees are asked to make sure their outfits are not too scary, the release said. There will also be a costume contest with prizes. Must pre-register to attend. Cost is $23 per participant, free for children under four.

For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.

Lake Bemidji State Park to hold Halloween events

BEMIDJI -- The following events are set for the week of Halloween at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Rd. NE:

Creepy Crawlies from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Learn about some of the creepy, crawly creatures living at Lake Bemidji State Park and go on a storytelling adventure walk. Meet in the Visitor Center and dress for the weather. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Spooky Candlelight Hike from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Wear a favorite Halloween costume and take a not-too-spooky, child-friendly candlelight hike along the Rocky Point Interpretive Trail loop. A portion of the Rocky Point Trail is wide and paved and the other portion in the woods is unpaved, uneven and narrow. There will be children's activities and refreshments in the Visitor Center before or after your hike.

City to hold Boo Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk

BEMIDJI -- The annual Boo Dash 5k Fun Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at City Park on the Montebello Ski Trail. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m.

Costumes are strongly encouraged. Pre-registration cost is $15, and $20 on race day. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1859.

Sanford to hold Boo to the Flu event

BEMIDJI -- Sanford invites the public to join them for flu shots and Halloween fun from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the Sanford Children’s Clinic, 1611 Anne St. NW.

Keep the family protected this season by saying “Boo to the Flu” with a flu vaccination and some spooky good fun, a release said. Costumes are welcome as attendees discover what excitement lurks in the clinic. Call (218) 333-4710 to make an appointment. Vaccines available to children ages 6 months to 18 years old and parents.

There will be a mini pumpkin patch, Sanford Children’s treat bags for the first 300 children, a coloring station and a Halloween fun, the release said.

The Children’s Clinic will be closed from 2 to 6 p.m. for the event.

United Methodist to hold Trunk or Treat

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji United Methodist Church is holding its annual “Trunk or Treat” event 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, at the church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Church members will decorate their cars and hand out treats as a safe and fun way for children to celebrate the holiday. Chili will also be served. The event is free and open to the public.

