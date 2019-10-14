The event center, by way of management company VenuWorks and partner Moore Engineering, have created a new event -- "Christmas on Ice," a skating party for the Bemidji community. Festivities are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30.

According to a press release, guests will be able to skate on the ice decorated for the Christmas season and meet with Santa Claus. In the concourse, an Angel Tree will be set up with $1 ornaments. Those who purchase an ornament will be given a slip detailing the needs of a local child and how one can help.

Otter Tail Power Co. will be on hand for the event, too, providing LED Christmas lights to guests who stop by.

Sanford Center is working with the Bemidji Jaycees on the project to add "Christmas on Ice" to the First City of Lights festivities.

"We are extremely excited to work with the Sanford Center on making this year's celebration extra special," said Jaycees President Josh Peterson in the release. "The 2019 celebration will be the largest in Bemidji history. We are lucky to have the fine staff at the Sanford Center join in the fun and help Bemidji kick off the holiday season in grand style."

The Sanford Center is located at 1111 Event Center Drive, NE. Its web address is www.thesanfordcenter.net/.